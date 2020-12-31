KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan has on Thursday developed on its decision to bifurcate the department into regulatory and operational in order to meet global aviation standards, ARY News reported.

According to the details on the development, the aviation regulator will be split into two divisions each for a different set of responsibilities: operational and regulatory.

For its staff, the CAA letter to that effect has underscored, they can transfer from one department to another based on their merit and qualification.

The aviation employees are offered to transfer between the departments via an application for it based on their skillset and expertise.

The human resources department of the aviation authority said it will have the final call of transfers.

It may be noted that just last month, Flight Lieutenant (retired) Khaqan Murtaza assumed his charge as DG Civil Aviation Authority.

CAA had announced the appointment of Khaqan Murtaza on its long-overdue vacancy of DG CAA.

