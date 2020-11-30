Flight Lt (r) Khaqan Murtaza assumes charge as DG CAA

KARACHI: Flight Lieutenant (retired) Khaqan Murtaza has assumed his charge on Monday as DG Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), ARY News reported.

On Friday, Civil Aviation Authority had announced the appointment of Khaqan Murtaza on its long-overdue vacancy of Director General CAA.

Khaqan Murtaza has previously served as Managing Director of Utility Stores Corporation as well.

The notification of his appointment said he shall remain in this position until further notice.

On this development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik had felicitated the newly appointed DG CAA and wished him well for the job ahead.

Last week, it emerged that major reshuffling is expected in the Civil Aviation Authority after the appointment of Flight Lieutenant (r) Khaqan Murtaza as DG CAA.

Read more: Major reshuffling expected in CAA after appointment of new DG: sources

As per sources, the offices of Director and GM Commercial would be transferred to Karachi from Islamabad. The offices were shifted to the federal capital due to the non-appointment of the DG CAA.

The matter related to appointments of the senior and experienced managers at the biggest airports of the country is also under consideration. The junior staff working at the important positions would be sent back to their original posts.

Comments

comments