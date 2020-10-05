Bird strike incidents: CAA to deploy bird shooters near airports

LAHORE: In a bid to control birds’ activity around airports of Pakistan, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to hire the services of bird shooters, ARY News reported.

According to CAA, initially, around 12 bird shooters would be deployed at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore to kill the birds which collide with planes and causes accident.

The authorities have said that garbage around the airports has been increased due to an increase in population. The CAA warn people not to throw garbage in open near airports, which attracts scavenger birds and these, in turn, run into aircraft causing serious damage to engine turbines and even the body.

In August, it emerged that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to install a modern electronic system on major airports for ensuring flight safety from the bird-plane collision incidents, making an end to the traditional procedures. However, no progress was made to prevent the national carrier from facing a huge financial loss due to bird-hit incidents.

The bird strike incidents are consistently occurred at the country’s airports especially in Karachi and Lahore due to the lack of cleanliness in the adjacent populated areas, posing severe dangers to the aircraft and passengers.

The PIA spokesperson had said that the incidents not only caused financial loss to the national airline but also affected flights schedule. Expressing concerns over the incidents, the PIA spokesperson urged CAA to install bird repellent system around the airfields.

