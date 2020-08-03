CAA launches special cleanliness drive on Eid

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to avoid incidents of bird hitting aircraft, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) carried out special countrywide cleanliness drive on the eve of Eidul Azha, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for CAA said that special teams were deployed to dump animals’ offal and remains away from the airports. During the campaign, the masses were briefed regarding proper dumping of all remains of slaughtered animals, he added.

In order to avoid any untoward incident, the authority deployed snipers around the airports to shoot down birds, the spokesperson said.

The cleanliness drive has been carried out in adjoining areas of all major airports in the country, including Quetta, Gawadar, Skardu, Multan, Faisalabad, Sukkur and Chitral.

Earlier on July 28, Keeping in view the rising number of bird strikes on aircraft across the country, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) had warned that those found littering around the airports will be served legal notices,

Talking to journalists, DG CAA had said that those people who would throw garbage or offal around the airports will face legal action. He had directed the airport managers to devise an effective strategy in collaboration with the district administrations.

He had said that offal and waste of animals attracted the birds which may cause air accidents.

