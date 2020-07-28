Those littering around airports to be served notices, warns CAA

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the rising number of bird strikes on aircraft across the country, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA)on Tuesday warned that those found littering around the airports will be served legal notices, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, DG CAA said that those people who would throw garbage or offal around the airports will face legal action. He directed the airport managers to devise an effective strategy in collaboration with the district administrations.

He said that offal and waste of animals attracted the birds which may cause air accidents.

Read More: Over 22 bird-hit incidents reported in seven months: PIA

Earlier on July 20, over 22 incidents of bird strikes on aircraft had been reported during the past seven months in the country.

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), bird-hit incidents were increasing in the country and had added that the national flag-carrier had suffered most in term of financial loss due to bird strike incidents.

Stressing the need for cleanliness in areas around the airfields, he had maintained that over 22 PIA planes had been hit by birds at different airports across the country during the current year.

