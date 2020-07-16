CAA clears licences of 35 pilots flying Qatar Airways aircraft

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday cleared and verified licences of 35 of the 39 Pakistani pilots serving in Qatar Airways, ARY News reported.

The CAA of Qatar had penned a letter to CAA Pakistan seeking clarification regarding licences of the 39 pilots, who are working in the Qatar Airways.

Of the 39 pilot licences, 35 has been verified while the remaining four would take a few days to be re-verified, the source said.

After the timely verification of the licences, the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority management has thanked the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority for cooperation.

Yesterday, licences of 21 Pakistani pilots, working in Oman and Hong Kong International Airlines had been verified and cleared by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The CAA of Oman and Hong Kong had penned a letter to CAA Pakistan seeking clarification regarding licences of the 21 pilots, who are working in the Oman International Airlines.

The licences were declared clear after forensic audit of the licences by the DG Civil Aviation Authority.

It is pertinent to mention here that many countries including the United States (US), European Union (EU), Britain, African airlines and Bahrain government had also asked the CAA to provide the detailed information aviates after the emergence of licence scandal.

