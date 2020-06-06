CAA closes Nawabshah airport runway amid swarms of locusts

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to close runway of the Nawabshah airport amid presence of locusts in the area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“The runway of the Nawabshah airport will remain close for landing of the flights”, the NOTAM released by the CAA reads.

The decision has been taken to avoid incidents as the number of locusts are present in Nawabshah and its adjoining areas.

The CAA has informed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and others airlines in this regard.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) 62 districts of the country have been affected by the swarms of the locusts.

Earlier, on May 20, a spokesman of the NDMA had said in a statement that both aerial and ground spray of various districts was being conducted.

Read more: Sindh seeks World Bank’s help in fight against locust attacks

Sharing the details of the spray, he had said the spraying of 5,100 hectare areas of Balochistan, 1,900 of Punjab, 700 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 531 hectare areas of Sindh have been completed in the last 24 hours.

NDMA has also completed the survey of 125,000 hectare areas of Balochistan, 87,000 hectares area of Punjab, 65,000 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 83,000 hectare area of Sindh in last 24 hours.

Comments

comments