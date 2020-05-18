Sindh seeks World Bank’s help in fight against locust attacks

KARACHI: The Sindh government has approached the World Bank to help eradicate the menace of locust invasions playing havoc with crops in the province, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah submitted a request to the World Bank to provide technical as well as financial assistance in fighting ravenous pests that represent a serious threat for food security.

He stated in his plea that the threat to food security because of locus infestation is rising.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement 53 districts have been affected by locust invasions, including 28 districts in Balochistan, 11 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 in Punjab and two in Sindh.

He said the authority is carrying out a survey and spray in locust-infested areas across the country.

A total of 6,100 hectares of the affected area in Balochistan was sprayed with insecticides over the previous 24 hours, while 2,400 hectares in Punjab, 900 hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 272 hectares in Sindh.

