Locust swarms reach city of Sehwan Sharif in Sindh

JAMSHORO: Swarms of locusts have landed in Sehwan Sharif and attacked crops which were ready for harvesting on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The attack by locusts has badly damaged crops as the affected farmers urged for immediate action by the authorities to save their crops from being damaged completely.

It is being feared that the locust attack could lead to a major disaster for farmers in Sehwan and they have sought out government’s help on the matter.

Earlier on May 5, swarms of locusts landed in Karachi suburbs and once again attacked crops in Kathore and Gadap areas.

It was the second attack of locusts in Karachi and the government must help the local farmers in saving their crops, said the farmers.

On April 25, a high-level meeting of the provincial government was informed in a briefing that new swarms of locusts from Iran could enter in Sindh by May 15 this year.

