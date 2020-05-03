Locust attacks another disaster in the making: Bilawal

KARACHI: PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a tweet on Sunday lamented a lack of actions on the part of the Federal Ministry for Food Security to tackle the menace of locust attacks on crops.

“Fed Ministry for food security is again missing in actions as Locusts attack crops across Pakistan. Last year despite our pleas provinces were left at the mercy of locusts,” he wrote on his official twitter handle, sharing a British daily’s news story about risks locust swarms posed to the country’s food security.

“If the federal govt fails to act this is another disaster in the making,” he cautioned.

Read More: Locusts to prove more dangerous than coronavirus: Sindh minister

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan drew his attention to the federal government’s assurance to improve coordination between the Centre and provincial authorities and had instructed for provision of aircraft and pesticides for aerial spray in the affected areas.

He said: “A massive locust attack is expected in Sindh next month. Farmlands in Sindh would once again come under attack of locust swarms from Iran by May 15, 2020, which could prove more harmful for the crops in the province as compared to the locust attack of last year.”

Read More: World body lauds Pakistan’s efforts to tackle locusts

Comments

comments