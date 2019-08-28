CAA closes three routes for all int’l Karachi-bound flights

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday announced that it has closed three routes for all international Karachi-bound flights.

According to a notice to airmen (NOTAMS) published on the authority’s website, changes have been made in Karachi airspace zones and three routes of the international flights have also been closed.

The notification further reads that all Karachi-bound flights will have to abide by the modifications from August 28 to August 31.

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering a complete closure of air space and trade routes to Afghanistan for India.

In February, Pakistan fully closed its airspace following a dogfight with India after the neighbour violated the international boundary and airspace by Indian fighter jets.

Read more: PM considering complete closure of air space, trade routes for India: Fawad

Many international carriers using Pakistani airspace were affected by the ban each day, costing them both time and fuel.

However, Pakistan had partially reopened its airspace but kept it closed for the Indian flights. The neighbour too had banned its airspace for flights to Pakistan.

On July 16, Pakistan had reopened its airspace for all civil aviation including India with immediate effect.

Comments

comments