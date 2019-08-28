Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


CAA closes three routes for all int’l Karachi-bound flights

CAA

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday announced that it has closed three routes for all international Karachi-bound flights.

According to a notice to airmen (NOTAMS) published on the authority’s website, changes have been made in Karachi airspace zones and three routes of the international flights have also been closed.

The notification further reads that all Karachi-bound flights will have to abide by the modifications from August 28 to August 31.

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering a complete closure of air space and trade routes to Afghanistan for India.

In February, Pakistan fully closed its airspace following a dogfight with India after the neighbour violated the international boundary and airspace by Indian fighter jets.

Read more: PM considering complete closure of air space, trade routes for India: Fawad

Many international carriers using Pakistani airspace were affected by the ban each day, costing them both time and fuel.

However, Pakistan had partially reopened its airspace but kept it closed for the Indian flights. The neighbour too had banned its airspace for flights to Pakistan.

On July 16, Pakistan had reopened its airspace for all civil aviation including India with immediate effect.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Top News

Kashmir crisis: Chinese vice chairman assures ‘full support to Pakistan’

Pakistan

Pakistan demands UN for strict monitoring of LoC violations, atrocities in IoK

International

Indian police arrest doctor who shared health crisis in IoK with media

Pakistan

Dollar climbs against the PKR at start of today’s trading


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close