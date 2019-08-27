PM considering complete closure of air space, trade routes for India: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering a complete closure of air space and trade routes to Afghanistan for India, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The federal minister in his Twitter message said that the suggestions were given to the premier during a cabinet meeting while the legal formalities of the decisions are being considered.

He further said, “#Modi has stated we ll finish!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting,legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration… #Modi has started we ll finish! — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 27, 2019

Earlier on Monday, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the present Indian government was not serious over holding a dialogue with Pakistan.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan would continue to expose Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every forum, adding that the nation will continue to stand by the Kashmiri against Modi’s fascist policies.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was following Hindutva and extremist policies against Kashmiri people.

Read More: Illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir is Modi’s biggest mistake: PM

“Pakistan would repeatedly remind the international community of its responsibility in the IOK through effective diplomatic efforts.”

Pakistan is determined to expose India’s nefarious and hegemonic designs at every international forum, he assured.

The statement came forth after the PM Imran Khan’s address to the nation to take the people of the country into confidence over his government’s moves to counter the Indian move.

Read More: We fight our own battles, regardless of who stands with or against us: Fawad

The premier had said that Modi did this “historical blunder” thinking he can suppress the freedom movement by launching a crackdown on Kashmiri people.

The PM maintained that it is every Pakistani’s responsibility to apprise the world about the Indian atrocities in Kashmir while the government is highlighting the issue at every forum.

“Our (diplomatic) success was to internationalise the issue as we rushed into action and had UN Security Council discuss the matter,” said Imran Khan.

The illegal annexation of Kashmir

The Indian government, through a presidential decree issued on August 5 revoked Article 370 of India’s constitution that guaranteed special rights to Occupied Kashmir, including the right to its own constitution and autonomy to make laws on all matters except defence, communications and foreign affairs.

Comments

comments