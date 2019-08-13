We fight our own battles, regardless of who stands with or against us: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry today (Tuesday) taking to the social networking website Twitter said that Pakistan needs to fight it’s own battles rather than looking for help from varying quarters, ARY News reported.

The federal minister on the micro-blogging website said that Pakistan must battle the extremist ‘Modi mindset’ regardless of who stands with them or against them.

Read More:Firmly stand behind our brethren in Indian Occupied Kashmir: Bilawal Bhutto

The minister said that it should not be a matter of concern to Pakistan if countries abandon them on the diplomatic front, he said that it is Pakistan’s fight and it must wage it fearlessly.

Chaudhry also said that the entire nation must come to terms with this reality and the sooner it does the better it would be.

Earlier in the day, federal minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry taking to social media sent out a tweet in Punjabi urging the Sikhs in Indian Army to give up arms and deny duty in the illegally occupied land of Kashmir.

Read More: India’s actions in IoK may be detrimental to regional peace: Asad Majeed Khan

The federal minister wrote on the micro-blogging website twitter that the Sikhs and Punjabis of the Indian Armed Forces should deny taking orders from India when it was the reason for injustice on innocent Kashmiris’.

Chaudhry’s tweet appealed to the Punjabi’s to deny duty in the region, it said: “I appeal to all Punjabis in Indian army to refuse to be part of injustice/zulm and deny duty in Kashmir.”

Comments

comments