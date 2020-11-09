CAA issues fresh COVID-19 SOPs amid second wave threat

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday issued fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by its employees in the wake of the second COVID-19 wave in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the fresh guidelines, the employees have been directed to wear face maks before entering the premises of their offices.

In case of any illness, the employee should inform the headquarters and after approval of the leave, he would have to spend his quarantine period at his home.

Online video conferencing facility would be availed for meetings, read the SOPs issued from the human resource department of the CAA.

It also called for strict implementation upon social distancing measures inside the offices besides also banning handshakes.

The CAA offices would be disinfected twice in a day, the notification read while directing all departments to strictly implement upon the COVID-19 SOPs.

During the last week, the CAA banned the entry of visitors to all airports across the country to stem the second wave of the coronavirus.

According to the CAA, drivers will be allowed to drop passengers at the airports’ drop lines and those coming to pick travellers up will be required to wait in their vehicles until flyers’ arrival.

Moreover, the CAA has made it mandatory for people to put on masks on the premises of the airports.

It said these measures are aimed at addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

