CAA approves 30pc addition in international flight operation

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has Wednesday announced a 30 per cent increase in the international outbound flight operations in its summer schedule for those traveling abroad, ARY News reported.

According to the CAA notification released today, the aviation regulator has said the increase, which now takes the frequency to 50 pc for international flights, is only applicable to outbound passenger flights. Earlier it was only 20 pc. The slash to 20 pc was decided as a step to curtail Covid spread in the country.

For the cargo flights, the 30 pc increase is applicable for both inbound and the outbound flights. However, for passengers traveling into Pakistan from an international destination, the frequencey will remain 20 pc as it was in the earlier notification.

Separately, the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has Wednesday rolled out an extension of the early May policy for international flight operations wherein the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will ensure rapid testing kits at the airports.

The session decided that the respective provincial governments will ensure effective quarantine facilities for those coming into the country and also depute healthcare staff at the airports for rapid testing.

Separately reported today, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has notified promotions of more than 100 flight attendants from Group 6 to 7.

A notification was issued by the PIA management regarding the promotion of over 100 flight attendants which came into effect from May 7, 2021.

