PIA notifies promotion of over 100 flight attendants

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has notified promotions of more than 100 flight attendants from Group 6 to 7, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A notification was issued by the PIA management regarding the promotion of over 100 flight attendants which came into effect from May 7, 2021.

According to the spokesperson, the flight attendants have been awarded promotions based on their performance. The promoted flight attendants will receive 10 per cent of basic pay as a promotional increase.

Earlier in April, the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had granted promotions to the pilots despite facing a financial crisis following lean flying operations due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief of Flight Operations Capt Arshad Khan notified the promotions of aviation from ATR to A-320, whereas, the process for promotions from A-320 aircraft to B-777 aircraft was also continued. According to the spokesperson, the promotion process was directly monitored by the chief executive officer (CEO) himself.

It added that initial promotions have already been done from ATR to A-320 and the process for promotions from A-320 to B-777 was also underway.

