PIA grants promotions to ATR, A320 pilots

KARACHI: The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has granted promotions to the pilots despite facing a financial crisis following lean flying operations due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Chief of Flight Operations Capt Arshad Khan notified the promotions of aviation from ATR to A-320, whereas, the process for promotions from A-320 aircraft to B-777 aircraft is underway in the national airlines. The promotion process is being directly monitored by the chief executive officer (CEO) himself.

The circular stated that the PIA management has decided that ‘during this lean period, career progression by conversions and elevation/ promotions along with instructor training of pilots are to be done.’

It added that initial promotions have already been done from ATR to A-320 and the process for promotions from A-320 to B-777 is underway.

Captain Arshad Khan wrote to the cockpit crew community that rationalisation of manpower along with the allowances have been done due to the serious cash flow issues faced by the national carrier since last year during the financially crunched period.

He vowed that the management will definitely review the steps taken towards cost-saving directly related to employee remunerations after the airline operations resume and cash flow issues are resolved.

He appreciated the contribution of the cockpit crew during the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the frontline workforce will lead the revival of the national flag carrier.

