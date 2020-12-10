CAA notifies new SOPs for passengers travelling to Pakistan

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has notified new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for international passengers, chartered and private aircraft flights to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The new SOPs have been divided in three categories including A, B and C by the aviation authority, according to the notification issued by CAA’s director air transport.

Japan, Finland, Namibia and Malawi are among the countries removed from the Category A, whereas, the number of countries included the category was increased up to 24 from 22.

The Category A includes Australia, China, Cote D’Ivoire, Cuba, Fiji, Iceland, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Laos, Maldives, New Zealand and Nigeria.

The countries include in Category B are Norway, Rwanda, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Singapore, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Togo, Uruguay, Vietnam, Zambia.

Read: CAA issues new travel advisory for passengers amid Covid-19 resurge

It read that the passengers of the countries listed in Category A will not be required to undergo COVID-19 tests.

However, it is mandatory for those travellers from the countries included in Category B, 96 hours before the commencement of travel to Pakistan.

According to the new SOPs which will remain effective from December 16 to 31, the passengers from the countries listed in the Category C will undergo mandatory novel coronavirus tests at the airport. It further stated that no country has been placed in Category C so far.

It has been made mandatory for all international passengers to fill health declaration form before travelling through the flights to Pakistan.

Comments

comments