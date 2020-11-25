CAA issues new travel advisory for passengers amid Covid-19 resurge

KARACHI: In a move to contain coronavirus spread, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has laid down new rules for all international passengers arriving in the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a travel advisory issued by the CAA authorities, the passengers reaching Pakistan from abroad have once again divided into two categories.

As many as 21 countries including, China, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka have been placed in ‘A’ category and passengers travelling from this category are not bound to go through PCR test for coronavirus while travelling to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, coronavirus test has been declared mandatory for the passengers travelling from the countries, who are placed in ‘B’ category by the CAA before 96 hours.

The passengers reaching Pakistan from Denmark will undergo Covid-10 testing once again at respective airports.

The inbound passengers are bound to fill health declaration form. According to the notification issued by the CAA director air transport, the new guidelines would be enforced from November 25 to December 31, 2020.

