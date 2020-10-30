CAA lays down new rules for inbound passengers as Covid cases spike

ISLAMABAD: In view of rising cases of coronavirus in Pakistan, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has laid down new rules for all international passengers arriving in the country.

According to the details disclosed by the CAA, countries have been categorised into category A and B. All passengers arriving at Pakistan’s airports on board international flights from category ‘B’ countries will have to undergo a Covid-19 RT-PCR test at least 96 hours prior to embarkation.

They are required to furnish a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival in the country. Whereas, passengers from category A countries, including Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Thailand won’t have to get themselves tested before travelling to Pakistan.

On October 14, the CAA had acted against an international airline for failing to observe COVID-19 related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The civil aviation slapped a fine of Rs100,000 on Qatar Airways for violating the SOPs laid out by it to address the pandemic. The SOPs were designed to allow the resumption of flight operations amongst countries which had previously been halted to curb the spread of the global pandemic.

