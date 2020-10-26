CAA to observe black day against Indian occupation of Kashmir on Oct 27

ISLAMABAD: Expressing its solidarity with Kashmir in protest of its siege by Indian occupation forces, the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan has announced on Monday it shall observe Black Day across all its airfields tomorrow, ARY News reported on Monday.

October 27 marks the 73rd anniversary since Indian occupation forces captured Kashmir protesting which the CAAP will observe black day across Pakistan, said spokesperson Saad Bin Ayub.

Ayub said CAAP will stand in solidarity with Kashmir and in doing so there will be erected banners and hoardings in all of its airstrips and domestic and international airport lounges, big and small, across Pakistan.

He further said that all lounges across airports will run documentaries in connection with the black day.

READ: PM Imran vows to expose Indian HR violations in IIOJK at UNHRC

The spokesperson representing CAAP agenda noted that it’s been 73 years since India laid out its incursion in Kashmir and occupied a large part of it in violation of their basic rights.

He said keeping in view the violation and the ensuing violence played out on Kashmiri people, the people of Azad Kashmir, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan will observe the black day in solidarity with Kashmiri people.

It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan commended in a series of tweets, the role of the foreign office and Pakistan’s missions abroad for another diplomatic achievement with Pakistan’s re-election in UNHCR.

The premier said that Pakistan will continue to expose human rights violations committed with impunity by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Comments

comments