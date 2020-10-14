ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that “he was pleased” at the re-election of Pakistan to UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for another three-year term.

In a series of tweets today (Wednesday), he commended the role of the foreign office and Pakistan’s missions abroad for another diplomatic achievement, enhancing Pakistan’s profile and recognition on the international stage.

“I am pleased with Pakistan’s re-election to UN Human Rights Council for another 3-yr term. We remain committed to upholding human rights for all, prioritizing advancement of tolerance & constructive engagement,” he said.

He said Pakistan will continue its efforts towards consensus building and ensuring UN Human Rights Council’s work as guided by principles of universality, impartiality, dialogue and cooperation.

Pakistan will continue efforts towards consensus building and ensuring HRC’s work is guided by principles of universality, impartiality, dialogue & cooperation. Pak will continue to expose human rights violations committed with impunity by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 14, 2020

The prime minister said: “We remain committed to upholding human rights for all, prioritizing advancement of tolerance and constructive engagement”.

The premier said that Pakistan will continue to expose human rights violations committed with impunity by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On Tuesday, Pakistan was re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) with an overwhelming majority by securing 169 votes in the 193 member UN General Assembly.

Since the United Nations Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC) establishment in 2006, this is the fifth time Pakistan has been elected to the premier UN body on human rights.

