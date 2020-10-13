Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan re-elected to UN Human Rights Council

Pakistan Rights Council

ISLAMABAD: In another remarkable achievement on the diplomatic front, Pakistan has been re-elected as a member state of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council for the term 2020-23 on Tuesday, ARY News reported.  

According to the details, Pakistan won the slot by securing 169 votes out of 193 during the elections held at the UN General Assembly today.

 

Taking to social networking website, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, “Pakistan re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council with an overwhelming majority today, securing 169 votes in the 193 member UN General Assembly. “

He maintained that since HRC’s establishment in 2006, this is the fifth time Pakistan has been elected to the premier UN body on human rights.

The foreign minister said, “Our re-election is a manifestation of the international community’s confidence and trust in Pakistan’s commitment to a progressive national and global human rights agenda.

Read More: Pakistan elected president of Asia-Pacific Group of UNESCO

Earlier on January 23, Pakistan had assumed the presidency of Asia and Pacific (ASPAC) in UNESCO for the period from January to December 2020.

According to a statement received from Paris, Ambassador of Pakistan to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Moin-ul-Haque will lead the ASPAC Group for the year 2020.

Indonesia would be the vice-chair while Republic of Korea will be the secretary of the group. UNESCO had six regional groups, with ASPAC being the second largest with 44 member states.

 

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Bachat, car bazaars banned in Karachi after rise in Covid-19 cases

Pakistan

NCOC rolls out guidelines for public gatherings amid COVID-19 case hike

Pakistan

Balochistan CM tests positive for COVID-19, two PPP leaders put on ventilators

Pakistan

Two children mauled to death by stray dogs in Rahim Yar Khan     


ARY NEWS URDU