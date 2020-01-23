Pakistan elected president of Asia-Pacific Group of UNESCO  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has assumed the presidency of Asia and Pacific (ASPAC) in UNESCO for the period from January to December 2020, ARY News reported.

According to a statement received from Paris, Ambassador of Pakistan to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Moin-ul-Haque will lead the ASPAC Group for the year 2020.

Indonesia will be the vice-chair while Republic of Korea will be the secretary of the group. UNESCO has six regional groups, with ASPAC being the second largest with 44 member states.

Pakistan remains committed to UNESCO’s principles enshrined in its constitution. As ASPAC chair, Pakistan will constructively engage with member states to strengthen UNESCO to foster better understanding for global peace and stability, read the statement.

Read More: Pakistan re-elected to executive board of UNESCO

Last year on November 21, in another affirmation of the trust that the international community had reposed in Pakistan and its long-standing positive contributions to promoting educational and cultural cooperation between nations, the country had re-elected to the executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

According to the details, Pakistan had won the slot by securing 154 votes for the next four-year term (2019-2023) in an election held that day at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

