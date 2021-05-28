Covid tests: CAA issues updated list of designated labs for int’l passengers

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued the updated list of the designated laboratories for COVID-19 tests for inbound passengers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, ARY News reported on Friday.

The CAA issued a list of designated laboratories in the Gulf countries for conducting COVID-19 PCR tests of inbound passengers from UAE and Bahrain. The new order will be taken into effect from May 29.

The airlines operating flights to and from Pakistan were directed to accept negative COVID-19 PCR tests conducted only by the laboratories based in the UAE and Bahrain.

It has been directed to allow the passengers for inbound travel to Pakistan only if they are holding negative PCR reports from the said labs.

The aviation authority also warned the airlines of strict action over failure to implement the order.

Among the designated laboratories, 16 labs are based in Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain, 16 in Dubai, 11 in Ras al Khaimah, 13 in Sharjah, 12 in Fujairah, 10 in Ajman and 6 in Umm al Quwain.

Airlines directed to report passengers hold fake documents

Earlier, the aviation authority had directed the airlines to share details of such passengers who are attempting to travel to Pakistan on fake exemption letters from Category C countries.

A notification had been issued by the aviation authorities, stating the strict directives to the airlines for scrutinising the travel documents of passengers departing to Pakistan from Category C countries.

It read that Pakistan has issued Categorised Country List concerning inbound travel to Pakistan whereby banning the passengers from Category C countries except those granted exemptions from the competent forum.

Following the cases of inbound passengers travelling on fabricated exemption letters, the CAA took strict notice of the violations of the travel restrictions by forging travellers’ documents by local entities in Category C countries.

It has been directed that all passengers will only be allowed to board flights for Pakistan on exemption letters orginating from the office, whereas, no exemption letter will be accepted with their receipt at destinations in Category C countries through the respective country manager or representative in Pakistan.

Moreover, the airlines will be bound to share the details of such passengers with CAA who are attempting to travel to Pakistan on fabricated and fake exemption letters for carrying out legal action against them.

