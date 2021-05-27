Airlines directed to report passengers travelling on fake exemption letters

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has directed the airlines to share details of such passengers who are attempting to travel to Pakistan on fake exemption letters from Category C countries, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued by the aviation authorities, stating the strict directives to the airlines for scrutinising the travel documents of passengers departing to Pakistan from Category C countries.

It read that Pakistan has issued Categorised Country List concerning inbound travel to Pakistan whereby banning the passengers from Category C countries except those granted exemptions from the competent forum.

Read: CAA fines private airline for bringing passengers on fake COVID reports

Following the cases of inbound passengers travelling on fabricated exemption letters, the CAA took strict notice of the violations of the travel restrictions by forging travellers’ documents by local entities in Category C countries.

It has been directed that all passengers will only be allowed to board flights for Pakistan on exemption letters orginating from the office, whereas, no exemption letter will be accepted with their receipt at destinations in Category C countries through the respective country manager or representative in Pakistan.

Moreover, the airlines will be bound to share the details of such passengers with CAA who are attempting to travel to Pakistan on fabricated and fake exemption letters for carrying out legal action against them.

Read: Fake Covid reports: CAA issues new directives to airlines

The airlines have also been issued a warning of strict regulatory action if they fail to comply with the directives.

Earlier on May 23, it was learnt that CAA had notified more travel restrictions for inbound passengers amid the third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

In wake of the third wave of COVID-19, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has added 15 more countries in category C of the international travel list.

Those coming from countries in the C travel category will have to take prior permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

Comments

comments