CAA includes 15 more countries in category C of international travel list

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday notified fresh travel restrictions for inbound passengers amid the third wave of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

In wake of the third wave of COVID-19, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has added 15 more countries in category C of the international travel list.

The CAA has updated its category C for international travel and added Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq and other countries to the list. India, Brazil, South Africa, Portugal, Nepal are already included in the list. The number of countries included in category C currently stands at 38.

Those coming from countries in the C travel category will have to take prior permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The aviation authority has extended the travel restrictions of 38 countries placed in Category C in view of the decisions taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to fresh advisory, passengers will undergo Rapid Antigen Testing on arrival at Airports in Pakistan, while negative cases will undergo 10 days self-quarantine at home with stringent Trace, Test & Quarantine (TTQ) protocols.

The new travel restrictions will remain in effect until May 23.

