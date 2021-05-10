Fake Covid reports: CAA issues new directives to airlines

KARACHI: Taking notice of inbound passengers travelling to Pakistan on fake PCR Test result, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday issued new directives to all airlines operating to and from Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The authority has directed airlines to ensure all passengers traveling to Pakistan possess PCR Test results only from respective government-approved labs.

The CAA in its new order has directed airlines to accept only original test results prior to checking in passengers for flights to Pakistan.

“Passengers not registered through the Pass Track App are not accepted for travel to Pakistan.

The CAA said that all airline operators operating to and from Pakistan are subjected to ensure strict compliance with new guidelines and warned that in case of non-conformance with the new directives punitive action will be taken against such airlines.

It is pertinent to mention here that several passengers had been taken into custody from various Pakistan airports in the last few days after they were trying to travel abroad while presenting fake COVID-19 test reports.

Read More: Passenger with fake Covid-19 report caught at Peshawar airport

The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) on May 1 had devised new protocols for the inbound passengers, imposing a condition of COVID testing at Pakistan airports

Comments

comments