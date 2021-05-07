CAA employees get 25 per cent pay raise

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Friday formally approved an increase in the salaries of its employees, ARY News reported.

Following the protests of the employees, the CAA’s concerned board has decided to increase the salaries of its officers and workers.

The CAA board meeting headed by its chairman approved a 25 per cent increase in the salaries of officers while other employees will get a 20pc raise.

A spokesperson of the CAA said that the employees’ salaries will be increased immediately after the formal approval of the Finance Ministry.

Read More: PALPA rejects cut in salaries, benefits of employees:

Last year in November, Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association (PALPA) had rejected the slash in salaries and benefits of privileged employees.

The PALPA spokesperson in a statement had said the order issued by PIA was “illegal” and based on “injustice”. The spokesperson had said that the decision is against the violation of international laws of flight security.

