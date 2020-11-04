Web Analytics
PALPA rejects cut in salaries, benefits of employees

KARACHI: Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association (PALPA) on Wednesday rejected the slash in salaries and benefits of privileged employees, ARY News reported.

The PALPA spokesperson in a statement said the order issued by PIA was “illegal” and based on “injustice”. The spokesperson said that the decision is against the violation of international laws of flight security.

The pilots association also announced to protest against slash in salaries and reduction of benefits. The general body meeting announced to take legal action against the PIA.

Last month, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced to cut the salaries and benefits of 450 pilots, 400 engineers and 27 finance department officials.

Read More: PIA ends allowances for cabin crew

The head of PIA’s human resources department issued a notification regarding the reduction in benefits.

According to the notification, captains will be paid a 50-hour guarantee allowance instead of 75 hours.

