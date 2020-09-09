CAA employees terminated over issuance of suspicious pilot licences

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has continued its departmental action against employees over the issuance of fake licences as three more employees have been terminated from their services, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The aviation authority has terminated three employees including an officer of CAA’s regulatory licence branch and a joint director.

According to the spokesperson, the terminated employees have been found involved in the issuance of suspicious licences to the pilots. The latest decision of terminating employees was taken in accordance with the regulations after the conclusion of the departmental procedures.

Read: CAA suspends licences of 34 suspected pilots

Earlier, CAA had issued show-cause notices to five employees including senior officers besides suspending their services during an inquiry over their alleged involvement in malpractices in the issuance of licences to pilots.

Those suspended include the CAA licencing branch’s senior joint director and Human Resources (HR) supervisor. The accused persons were facing charges of allowing pilots to appear in exams through their proxies.

It is to mention here that the Aviation Division had lately declared licences of 160 pilots from national flag-carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Airblue and SereneAir ‘suspicious’ and ordered the management of the airlines to immediate ground the aviates.

