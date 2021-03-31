CAA forms task force to enforce COVID-19 SOPs at airports

ISLAMABAD: In line with the directions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday formed a task force to strictly enforce the coronavirus-related standard operating procedure (SOPs) at the airports, ARY News reported.

According to a communiqué issued to the airport authorities, the CAA said,” For the safety of everyone involved, all staff of the airlines, government functionaries, GHAs, contractors, concessions are required to strictly observe the SOPs regarding the COVID-19, including wearing of masks, social distancing, avoiding physical contact and use of the hand sanitizers.”

Action will be taken against those flouting Covid-19 SOPs at the airports under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), read the statement.

Read More: CAA imposes heavy fines on airport officials, staffers violating Covid-SOPs

Earlier on March 30, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had announced it would fine officials and staffers working on airports without adhering to Covid SOPs laid out by the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) in order to curb infection spread.

In its list attached with the said notification, the CAA had mentioned the names of people, from amongst the many offices operating within the airport, that had been fined so far for the range of violations including failing to wear face masks or maintaining social distance.

