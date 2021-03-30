CAA imposes heavy fines on airport officials, staffers violating Covid-SOPs

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has Tuesday announced it shall fine officials and staffers working on airports without adhering to Covid SOPs laid out by the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) in order to curb infection spread, ARY News reported.

In its list attached with the said notification, the CAA has mentioned the names of people, from amongst the many offices operating within the airport, that have been fined so far for the range of violations including failing to wear face masks or maintaining social distance.



The notification stated those fined by the authorities for violating SOPs will have to pay the challans in one of the mentioned banks.

People will be fined up to Rs500 by the airport authorities if found violating the SOPs.

Separately to report today, Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) for COVID-19 on Wednesday (tomorrow) as key decisions are expected from the meeting in the wake of rising cases.

The NCC meeting summoned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has recovered from COVID-19, will be held at the PM House on Wednesday afternoon. The meeting would be briefed on the nation-wide COVID-19 situation.

“Key decisions are expected to be taken during the meeting in the wake of rising COVID-19 numbers,” the sources having knowledge of the meeting’s agenda said.

