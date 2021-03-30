ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) for COVID-19 on Wednesday (tomorrow) as key decisions are expected from the meeting in the wake of rising cases, ARY NEWS reported.

The NCC meeting summoned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has recovered from COVID-19, will be held at the PM House on Wednesday afternoon. The meeting would be briefed on the nation-wide COVID-19 situation.

“Key decisions are expected to be taken during the meeting in the wake of rising COVID-19 numbers,” the sources having knowledge of the meeting’s agenda said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the COVID-19 situation has taken an alarming turn in the country during the third wave as the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the coronavirus has claimed 100 more lives and 4,084 fresh infections during the past 24 hours.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 48,566 and the positivity rate stood at 8.82 per cent.

Read More: Punjab announces ‘effective’ lockdown in districts with over 12% Covid positivity rate

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,269 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,153,364 since the first case was reported.

According to the statistics, 115 patients were declared critical, adding to the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition up to 3,170.

Overall 600,278 people have recovered from the virus including 2,081 who have regained their health from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

