CAA-JAC announces holding protests for pay raise

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) joint action committee has announced to hold series of protests starting from June 17 for pay raise, special bonus and promotions of employees, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The CAA JAC announced to hold protest outside the director-general’s office in the first phase while the demonstrations will be expanded to all airports across the country during its second phase.

The protests will be continued till their demands were accepted by the concerned authorities, announced the CAA JAC after a meeting attended by the representatives of the officers’ association and union leaders.

They said that compromise will not be made on labourer cause. The committee strongly criticised the abolition of pay raise for the last four years, whereas, employees were not paid a bonus for two years.

The committee also demanded the CAA authorities review structure of employees’ promotions. They also alleged that the violation of rules was committed in the performance appraisal for the promotion of employees.

