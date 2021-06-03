PIA stops promotional salary increase to employees

KARACHI: The national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has temporarily stopped the payment of increased salaries to the employees who have been recently promoted by the airline’s board, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The employees of the national flag carrier will remain deprived of increased salaries despite getting promotions this year as the management excused to release payments due to financial crisis.

The PIA workers were promoted to the next pay group after years following the approval of the promotional boards.

A circular was issued by the PIA management which stated, ‘the management has decided not to grant the payment of the promotional salary increase to the employees till further orders, who have been promoted in the year 2021.’

It further stated the reason for a temporary halt that the airline has been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic following inconsistent business and restricted operations that hampered cash flows.

PIA management asked the employees to take the development positively after considering the financial limitations of the company.

During the months of April and May, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced promotions to the pilots and flight attendants to the next pay groups.

According to the notifications issued in April and May, the national flag carrier had promoted pilots from ATR to A-320, whereas, the process for promotions from A-320 aircraft to B-777 aircraft was also commenced.

It added that initial promotions have already been done from ATR to A-320 and the process for promotions from A-320 to B-777 is underway.

The order further stated that the PIA management has taken the decision ‘during this lean period, career progression by conversions and elevation/ promotions along with instructor training of pilots are to be done.’

More than 100 flight attendants had also been promoted based on their performance from Group 6 to 7 which should come into effect from May 7 – 2021. The promoted flight attendants would have to receive 10 per cent of basic pay as a promotional increase.

