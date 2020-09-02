LAHORE: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday returned a lost bag carrying gold jewellery and foreign currency to a passenger at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the aviation authority’s spokesman, the passenger forgot one of his bag at the Lahore airport. “He was returning from Turkey and left one of his bag at the airport,” the CAA said.

Detailing the items found from the bag, the aviation authority said that it carried gold jewellery including an earring, two rings, chain, locket and bracelet, an artificial ring and foreign currency of the United States dollars, South African Rand, Dirham and Saudi Riyals.

It also carried Pakistani currency, they said adding that the bag was handed over to the passenger after the verification process.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that the CAA has returned lost items to a passenger.

On July 06, a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) employee retuned a packet of gold items to a passenger, who left it at the Peshawar airport lounge, setting an example of honesty.

According to details, a passenger identified as Bin Yamin, reached Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Sharjah.

He left one of his packets at the lounge of the airport, which came into the notice of a CAA supervisor Hameed Rashid who was on patrolling duty at the time.

The CAA employee opened up the packet before two other ASF personnel and found out gold items including a gold ring, earrings, and a locket.

The items were handed over to a duty officer, who traced the passenger using CCTV footage at the Peshawar airport. The passenger was approached and later handed over the valuables after a proper verification process.

The passenger lauded the CAA official and other airport staffers for returning his valuables.

