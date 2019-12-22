KARACHI: Pakistan has made key progress in the aviation sector with the installation of a modern radar system, Mode S, at major airports citing expected rise in flights after doubling its airspace routes, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The development came after the formal approval of the Air Navigation Plan 2025 by the executive committee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), sources told ARY News.

The aviation authority has started implementing the new plan citing expecting a hike in revenue up to 25 to 30 per cent after increasing its airspace routes from seven to 14 sectors in accordance with the international aviation regulations.

Sources said that the country’s aviation sector will witness a sharp rise in flight numbers especially from Europe, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries.

It is said that control towers of the country’s airports are being equipped with modern technology under the air navigation plan.

Moreover, the authority has installed a modern system, Mode S for Secondary Surveillance Radar process, that will equip control towers for selective interrogation of planes. In its first phase, two radar systems have been installed at Islamabad and four at Karachi airports.

In August, it emerged that the productive policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, started bearing fruit for the betterment of the national institutions.

CAA played a vital role in the promotion of tourism as per the vision of PM Khan as the institution introduced 3200 positions to end unemployment. Moreover, CAA sources said that the foundation stone a new airport was laid in Gwadar during this year.

The process for installation of modern equipment at different airports of the country alongside its modification as per international standards was continued.

The concerned authorities had also continued construction of new runways at the airports, whereas, the PIA revenue increased after the resumption of major routes including Lahore, Islamabad, United Kingdom (UK) and Europe.

