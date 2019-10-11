PIA finalises new routes, additional flights under its strategic business plan

KARACHI: The administration of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started the implementation of its business plan focusing the strategy to make the national entity into a profitable organisation, ARY News reported on Friday.

The national flag-carrier has increased its routes up to 13 and the number of flights to many countries to generate additional revenue, sources said.

Sources said that the airline will operate 42 flights to Jeddah, whereas, two flights per week will be commenced from Quetta to Jeddah from October 28 and two flights of Multan-Jeddah in a week.

Moreover, two flights in a week will be operated to Dubai from Multan city and Sialkot to Kuwait.

Read: PIA flight operations to resume for Malaysia from Oct 14

The airline sets date to inaugurate Islamabad-Kuala Lumpur flights from October 14 and adds an additional flight from Peshawar to Saudi Arabia’s Dammam, sources said.

Four flights will be operated from Islamabad to Birmingham in a week, whereas, two additional flights will be commenced from Karachi to Toronto and five flights will be operated to Canada from different spots.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the national flag-carrier increased the number of flights to Jeddah to 42 in a week after the announcement of operating seven additional flights, sources added. The national flag-carrier will also induct two Airbus 320 planes into its fleet this month.

Read: PIA to induct seven new planes to its fleet under new business plan

Earlier on September 13, ARY News had reported that the federal government decided to add seven new aircraft to the fleet of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) under the new business plan in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Seven new planes will be inducted in the fleet of the national flag-carrier in the latest move for reviving the state-owned entity, sources said, adding that two Airbus 320 planes will be included to the PIA’s fleet in October, whereas, five more aircraft will be acquired next year on dry lease which would increase the total number of planes to 37.

The fleet will be expanded to more than 45 planes within the period of four years, sources. Moreover, the administration of PIA also decided to introduce new routes which would be made possible through the addition of new aircraft.

