KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday has issued a new travel advisory for the passengers, in a move to contain coronavirus spread, ARY News reported.

According to a travel advisory issued by the CAA authorities, the passengers reaching Pakistan from abroad have been divided into two categories.

As many as 30 countries including, China, Japan, New Zealand, Turkey, Saudi Arabia have been placed in ‘A’ category and passengers travelling from this category are not bound to go through PCR test for coronavirus while travelling to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, coronavirus test has been declared mandatory for the passengers travelling from the countries, who are placed in ‘B’ category by the CAA before 96 hours.

Read more: CAA warns airlines of strict action over violating SOPs, issues fresh advisory

The passengers reaching Pakistan from abroad are bound to fill health declaration form. According to the notification issued by the CAA director air transport, the new guidelines would be enforced from October 19 to December 31, 2020.

On the other hand, fourteen more people have died from coronavirus-related complications in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,601.

Comments

comments