CAA permits Oman airline to operate ‘evacuation flights’

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday permitted Salam Air to operate special flights to Lahore and Karachi to bring back Pakistani nationals and airlift Omani citizens stranded owing to suspension of international flights to the country.

“The requests of the Salam Air to operate the requested evacuation flights between Muscat and Lahore/Karachi on April 16 and 17, 2020 respectively for transport[ing] of stranded Pakistani Nationals and airlifting Omani Nationals have been approved by the Competent Authority,” read a permit issued to the airline.

“The permission is subject to the condition that no disembarkation of flight crew shall be permitted from the aircraft upon arrival at Allama Iqbal International, Lahore and Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.”

Besides, the CAA instructed the airline to ensure aircraft are disinfected upon arrival at these airports.

Read More: Domestic flights of private aircraft restricted to three airports

On April 12, Saudi Arabian Airlines was permitted to operate special flights to Pakistan to repatriate Pakistani nationals stranded in the kingdom.

The Saudi government made arrangements to send Pakistanis, especially Umrah pilgrims, back to their home country. Pakistani passengers other than pilgrims will be required to bear their travel expenses.

The first flight (SV-3734) carrying Umrah pilgrims landed at Lahore airport today and will be followed by two flights, SV-3708 and SV-3700, that will touch down at Karachi airport on April 14 (tomorrow).

Another flight SV-3734 is slated to arrive in Lahore on April 15, while the last flight will land in Karachi on April 16.

Read More: CAA extends closure of flight operations till April 21

Comments

comments