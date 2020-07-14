Licences of 96 out of 104 pilots verified on request of foreign airlines: CAA

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s (PCAA) acting director-general, Hassan Nasir Jamy, has highlighted that the institution has already verified 96 Pakistani pilots out of 104 names received from various civil aviation authorities and foreign airlines, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PCAA acting director and aviation secretary, Hassan Nasir Jamy, sent a letter to Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) – Oman in order respond their concerns regarding the issue of suspicious licences of the pilots.

He apprised the Oman aviation authority that the Aviation Division and PCAA have embarked on the drive to ensure safety and security of passengers and airlines operations in line with the Pakistani government’s resolve on the accountability and reforms’ agenda. He stated that the move was in continuation of ensuring transparency, merit and competence in all sectors.

The letter also read that some concerns were raised about the validity of some pilots’ licences to ensure maximum safety in air travel and the process of verifying the credentials through forensic scrutiny was initiated by the federal government.

Jamy clarified that all CPL and ATPL pilot licences issued by the PCAA are ‘genuine and validly issued’ and added that none of the licences is fake rather the matter has been misconstrued and incorrectly highlighted in the media and social media.

It highlighted the facts that the institution has already cleared 96 out of 104 Pakistani pilots for whom various foreign airlines and aviation authorities have raised questions to verify their credentials. The foreign operators and airlines were from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain Air, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Turkish Airlines.

He vowed that the aviation authorities of Pakistan will fully comply with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) through an established system of inspections and audits.

