CAA verifies licences of 21 pilots working in Oman and Hong Kong Int’l Airlines

KARACHI: Licences of 21 Pakistani pilots, working in Oman and Hong Kong International Airlines have been verified and cleared by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The CAA of Oman and Hong Kong had penned a letter to CAA Pakistan seeking clarification regarding licences of the 21 pilots, who are working in the Oman International Airlines.

The licences were declared clear after forensic audit of the licences by the DG Civil Aviation Authority.

It may be noted that 18 Pakistani pilots are working in Oman and three in Hong Kong International Airlines.

Yesterday, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had verified licences of 16 out of 17 Pakistani pilots who are currently employed at Malaysia Airlines.

Read more: PIA suffers Rs33 bn loss amid flight ban over pilots issue

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) had asked Pakistani authorities to provide information of pilots employed by the operator in view of recent reports of fake licences.

It is pertinent to mention here that many countries including the United States (US), European Union (EU), Britain, African airlines and Bahrain government had also asked the CAA to provide the detailed information aviates after the emergence of licence scandal.

Comments

comments