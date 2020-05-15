Int’l flights: CAA allows home isolation of passengers arriving in Pakistan

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has released revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for international private aircraft flights, ARY News reported on Friday.

The CAA spokesperson said that the latest regulations will be implemented from May 16 to June 30.

The aviation authority ended condition for passengers to be quarantined in a government facility or hotel after being tested negative for coronavirus.

However, those passengers tested positive for COVID-19 will be bound to stay at a quarantine facility for the prescribed period.

Moreover, the passengers who have not detected with COVID-19 will be allowed to stay at their residences as the authority included the regulation for home isolation.

The notification issued by the CAA director transport read that COVID-10 positive passengers will also be barred to travel to other provinces.

It is pertinent to mention here that the new directives have been issued in connection with the partial restoration of flight operations in Pakistan.

