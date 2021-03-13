PIA, other airlines asked to submit recommendations for aviation policy

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has directed the airlines including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to submit recommendations for making improvements in the National Aviation Policy 2019, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Following the meeting of the Aviation Oversight Committee on March 12, the authority summoned recommendations and proposals from all stakeholders including the national carrier.

The airlines have been directed to submit suggestions till March 19 to the CAA’s air transport department.

Read: National Aviation Policy to be amended on PM’s directives

The CAA letter issued to the airlines stated that a review will be made for finalising the new aviation policy in light of the recommendations.

It may be noted here that the stakeholders had expressed reservations on the policy during the previous session of the oversight committee which was attended by representatives of general aviation companies and airlines.

CAA director air transport department Irfan Sabir had been tasked to review and amendments in the National Aviation Policy 2019.

