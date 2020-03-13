KARACHI: The ban on international flight operations from other than three major airports across the country including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad has come into effect on Saturday as the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) conveyed the directives to all national and international airlines, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that a National Security Council (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to limit international flight operations to three major airports of the country aimed at tackling the spread of coronavirus, whose 28 cases have been reported in the country by Friday.

A notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued from the aviation authority to national and international airlines said that the international flight operations will only remain operational from the three airports in the country.

The international operations will remain suspended at five major airports across the country including those in Peshawar, Faisalabad, Quetta, Sialkot and Multan.

“Domestic flights will, however, remain operational at all airports across the country,” it said adding that the decisions were taken to control coronavirus outbreak.

PIA to announce new flight schedule soon: Spokesman

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operate international flights from the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports as per the decision made during the NSC meeting.

“The flight operations will continue as per routine tonight [Friday] and a change in the schedule will be notified soon,” said a spokesman of the national flag carrier.

New flight schedule mulled over as flights diverted to Lahore airport

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and airlines’ officials in Lahore have started preparing a feasibility report to implement government directives taken at the NSC meeting.

According to sources, the aviation authorities have started mulling over a plan to divert all international air traffic from Sialkot, Faisalabad and Multan airport to Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

“The Lahore airport administration has started evaluating its capacity to deal with the situation as soon as it was conveyed from the CAA headquarters to reroute the flight operations,” they said.

The airlines have also started to prepare their feasibility to continue flight operations from the Lahore airport. “A flight operation schedule will soon be issued after evaluating all resources from the airlines,” they said.

Pilots barred from travelling abroad

Meanwhile, the aviation authority has also barred pilots, inspectors, examiners for OPC and PPC from visiting abroad with immediate effect till further orders in the wake of coronavirus spread.

The notification is conveyed to all national and international airlines, flying clubs and others.

