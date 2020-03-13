Dr Zafar Mirza confirms 28 coronavirus cases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed that 28 cases of coronavirus have emerged in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

While addressing a press conference after attending the session of the National Security Committee (NSC), Dr Zafar Mirza said the virus is reported in more than 135 countries while World Health Organization (WHO) has now declared Europe as the epicentre of COVID-19.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all institutions for taking emergency steps to contain the spread of the virus.

“Government is completely prepared to fight coronavirus and Pakistan has made timely and appropriate arrangements that stopped the spread of the virus. Pakistan is the last country which was affected by the virus in this region.”

“At this time, 28 patients of coronavirus is present in Pakistan. The patients belong to different parts of the country. We have constituted a committee which also comprises doctors to combat COVID-19.”

“The newly-constituted committee will be comprised of federal ministers and other prominent personalities, whereas, the representatives of Surgeon General of Army, DG ISI, ISPR, DG Military Operations.”

“Members of the committee have been given authority to include anyone in the committee. Ministry of Health will hold convenorship of the coordination committee and its meeting will be held on Saturday 4:00 pm.”

“It is necessary for us to take national-level decisions. NDMA [National Disaster Management Authority] will play its role as an operational agency and all further decisions will be made under the supervision of the institution.”

The special assistance detailed that the federal government has decided for a complete closure of western border for two weeks to stop entrance of virus-infected people in Pakistan. The latest decision will be reviewed after two-week period.

He further said that foreign flights are restricted to operate only in major cities including Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad as aerial operations will remain suspended at other airports.

