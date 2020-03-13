All educational institutions in country to remain closed till April 5 to combat virus: NSC

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) which met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad on Friday decided to keep all educational institutions closed across the country till April 5 to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

A meeting of the country’s top civil-military body took place at the Prime Minister’s House.

The three services chiefs, the federal ministers for interior, foreign and law affairs as well as the education minister were in attendance in the meeting.

Read More: Sindh govt extends closure of educational institutions

Taking to Twitter shortly after the meeting, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said: “In a meeting of the National Security Committee presided over PM Imran Khan, it has been decided to close all educational institutions in the country till April 5.”

“This includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions and madaris.”

In a meeting of the National Security Committee presided over PM Imran Khan, it has been decided to close all educational institutions in the country till April 5. This includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions and madaris. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) March 13, 2020

Read More: Another individual tests positive for coronavirus in Karachi, tally jumps to 15

Shafqat Mahmood said the situation regarding the closure of all educational institutions in the country would be reviewed by the Ministry of Education on the 27th of this month and further decisions will be taken.

Comments

comments