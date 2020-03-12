Coronavirus: Sindh govt extends closure of educational institutions    

ISLAMABAD: Amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in Sindh, the provincial cabinet has decided to extend the closure of all the public and private educational institutes till May 30, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the Sindh cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a tweet, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab said, “Summer vacations are being preponed in Sindh and schools in the province will reopen on the 1st of June 2020.”

Summer vacations are being preponed in Sindh & schools in Sindh will reopen on the 1st of June 2020. Decision has been made by cabinet — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 12, 2020

According to the details, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to keep the educational institutions closed till May 30.

On the occasion, he said that the Coronavirus has become endemic, therefore the government has to take drastic measures to contain it.

The cabinet meeting also proposed to discourage every kind of gathering, including marriage, social and religious gatherings across the province.

The government has also postponed annual matriculation exams, scheduled from March 16 in Sindh.

