KARACHI: A day after confirmation of two more coronavirus cases in the country, one of them reported from Sindh, the provincial government Sunday decided to keep all public and private educational institutions closed until March 13, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the government relayed all educational institutes across the province will remain closed until March 13.

The decision to keep all public and private educational institutions closed was taken during a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister’s House.

“Sindh Government has decided to extend the closure of all educational institutions till 13th of March 2020,” Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani tweeted.

سندھ حکومت نے صوبے بھر کے تعلیمی اداروں کو 13 مارچ 2020 تک بند رکھنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔ — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) March 1, 2020

Earlier, the government had notified reopening all the public and private educational institutions in Sindh on March 2 (Monday).

“All the Public and Private Educational Institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department, Sindh shall remain closed from 27th of February, 2020 for preventive measures taken on account of the appearance of an unexpected case of coronavirus and shall reopen on Monday,” read the notification.

The provincial authorities had decided to close all government and private schools across Sindh for two days on Feb 27 after the emergence of a coronavirus case in the Sindh capital of Karachi.

However, Saeed Ghani’s announcement had not specified any reason for the closure of the educational institutions.

